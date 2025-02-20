‘Little People, Big World’ Star Matt Roloff Bloodied During Farm Cleanup

Reality TV star Matt Roloff‘s routine farm maintenance took a dangerous turn when blackberry brambles left him with facial injuries last month. The Little People, Big World patriarch shared a startling image on Instagram showing blood on his face and eye area after an incident while mowing.

The 63-year-old posted a photo of himself seated on his riding mower, holding a blood-stained yellow towel and sporting visible injuries to his right eye and cheek. Despite the concerning appearance, Roloff maintained his characteristic optimism, writing, “Mowing the blackberry brambles doesn’t just rip up your clothes… It will tear up a face too! But oh how satisfying to see it all cleaned up.”

The incident prompted immediate concern from his 806,000 Instagram followers, with many urging the reality star to use protective equipment. When one follower commented, “Protective eyewear!!!” Roloff acknowledged the oversight, responding, “Yes. My bad.” The injury could have been more severe had the thorns struck just inches lower on his face.

The farm accident comes amid speculation about Roloff’s relationship with fiancée Caryn Chandler. While both still follow each other on social media and maintain digital connections, their last shared Instagram appearance dates back to 2021 on Chandler’s profile. Neither has publicly addressed the status of their wedding plans in recent months, leaving fans to speculate about their future together.

Eagle-eyed fans noted Chandler hasn’t appeared on Roloff’s Instagram feed since a Mother’s Day post in May 2024, though she did like his recent injury update. The couple, who became engaged in 2023 after six years of dating, reportedly delayed their planned 2024 Hawaii wedding due to concerns about Matt’s mother’s health.

The incident occurred during Roloff’s increased focus on farm work following the conclusion of Little People, Big World after Season 25. Though he was reportedly the only family member interested in continuing filming, the TLC series’ cancellation has allowed him more time for property maintenance and other projects.

Despite the bloody outcome, Roloff’s followers expressed appreciation for his hands-on approach to farm work, with one commenting, “Atleast you’re doing it Matt!! Be safe. Maybe some safety glasses.” Another added, “Oh no, be careful, Matt. It’s nice to see back on here again.”