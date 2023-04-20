'Little People, Big World' Star Matt Roloff Reveals Engagement to Caryn Chandler

Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff is officially engaged to his longtime love, Caryn Chandler. PEOPLE reported the happy news on Wednesday. According to the newly engaged couple, they plan on getting hitched sometime in 2024.

Roloff released a statement to PEOPLE about their engagement. He said, "After six wonderful years together, I asked Caryn to marry me and she said yes! Our plan is to enjoy our engagement and we are looking forward to a simple but elegant wedding in 2024." The couple hasn't shared too many other details regarding their engagement, including when and where it took place. But, Roloff did post about their engagement on Instagram by sharing a photo of himself and Chandler, who was flashing her new bling for the camera.

The comments section of the post was soon flooded with those wishing the couple well. One fan wrote, "Everyone deserves their happily ever after. Congratulations!" Another commented, "Congratulations ! You both deserve to be happy. She is such a sweet kind lady." Roloff and Chandler, who previously worked as an employee at Roloff Farms, began dating in 2017. They took a major step in their relationship in 2021 when they moved in together.

At the time, Roloff said that living together marked "a whole new major chapter in life" for them and that they have "the best of all worlds happening." Chandler also said about their plans in an episode of Little People, Big World, "Our grand plan right now is to stay committed, stay in love, go to Arizona and spend a tremendous amount of time together. Then when we're here in Portland, we'll live individually and see each other a lot." That same year, Roloff referred to Chandler as his "rock" on Instagram. He went on to say that his partner "[knows] how to take some random structure I build and make it come alive with energy and soul. #livingourbestlife"

Prior to his relationship with Chandler, Roloff was married to his ex-wife, Amy Roloff, with whom he shares four children (Jeremy, Zach, Molly, and Jacob). Like her ex, Amy has also moved on. She married Chris Marek in August 2021. Even though Matt and Amy split years ago, they remain on good terms with one another. In fact, Amy even wed Marek at Roloff Farms, which Matt still owns and operates.