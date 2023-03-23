'Little People, Big World': Matt Roloff Shares Sweet Tribute to His Girlfriend

Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff has some kind words for his girlfriend, Caryn Chandler. On Instagram, he shared a tribute to his longtime partner in honor of her birthday. His tribute even featured a photo of himself and Chandler filming a confessional for Little People, Big World.

Roloff first shared a solo photo of Chandler posing in front of the evening sky. The next features the couple flashing bright smiles as they film a confessional for Little People, Big World. Alongside the images, Roloff wrote a lovely tribute to his girlfriend, whom he referred to as the "Sweetest, kindest most beautiful soul I've ever met!" He added, "Happy Birthday @carynchandler1 …and many many more."

It's interesting to see Roloff share a photo of himself and Chandler filming for the TLC series given that it was previously reported that she quit the reality series. In November 2022, The Sun reported that Chandler was taking a step back from the show. At the time, a source said, "Caryn is completely done. She thinks there are too many disagreements with what they want to say and do on air, and too much family drama." The insider continued, "She feels as though she's the one always caught in the middle trying to mediate. Although she knows it probably makes for good ratings, she doesn't want to be a part of it anymore."

Roloff was said to be on board with his girlfriend's decision. Even though it was reported that Chandler wanted to take a step back from the show, the publication also noted that she would be supportive of Roloff's decision to remain on the series. A source, "She's letting Matt decide whether or not he wants to do another season. She is okay with whatever he decides. He respects her decision to quit, and they are talking things through together."

The rumors of Chandler's departure came amid the family feud over the sale of Roloff Farms. Apparently, she even had an idea of what she wanted to have happen with the property, with an insider claiming, "Caryn is ready to just have Matt hand the farm over and they can go to Arizona and retire. That would be her dream scenario, but whether Matt agrees is yet to be decided."