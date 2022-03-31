‘Little People, Big World’ Season 23 Premiere Date Revealed

The Roloffs are back with a brand new season of Little People, Big World. The TLC show’s 23rd season premieres Tuesday, May 17 and promises “big changes” and “challenging times” as Zach and Tori Roloff try to make big moves in regards to Roloff Farms ahead of the birth of their third child. Meanwhile, exes Matt and Amy Roloff find an unexpected next chapter of their relationship after Amy’s wedding to Chris Marek last season.

“The Roloffs face big changes and challenging times as a rift in the family causes an unexpected divide that sparks the beginning of a new and very different chapter,” TLC promises in the season’s official synopsis. “Amy and Matt continue to find friendship in unexpected ways as the two, along with Chris and Caryn, spend more time together and even share a trip to Arizona.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Meanwhile, “tensions arise from a heated farm negotiation between Zach, Tori, Matt and Caryn,” the network revealed, “and, when the negotiations fall through, Zach and Tori decide to move and make their new home away from the farm while also expecting their third child.” Amid all that drama, Matt makes a decision “that could change the farm – and the family – forever.”

Tori and Zach announced they were expecting their third child back in November 2021, enlisting son Jackson, 4, and daughter Lilah, 2, in the reveal. “We are so excited!” the expectant mother wrote on Instagram at the time. “Baby Roloff will be joining us this spring and we are so grateful to God for this sweet gift!”

The TLC couple shared they planned on being “surprised” by their child’s sex this time around, and while they hoped to have a similar attitude with learning if the baby will have achondroplasia, the same form of dwarfism Zach, Jackson and Lilah all have, Tori said it might be a little harder to keep secret. “I wish this could be a surprise too but when they tell me I need a c section it makes it sort of obvious,” she shared on an Instagram Q&A session in November.

She continued, “We won’t know if he or she is a dwarf until further into pregnancy. And with dwarves it’s encouraged to have a c section because of bigger head size. I was saying, I’d love to not know but IF my doc says I need a C-section, it would be obvious to us.” Little People, Big World Season 23 premieres Tuesday, May 17 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.