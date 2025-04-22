‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Breaks Silence After Burglary Arrest: Rain Brown Speaks Out

Alaskan Bush People star Rain Brown has broken her silence after being arrested on charges of burglary, malicious mischief, and trespassing.

“This is a bible verse i give it to y’all. ‘Judge not lest ye be judged. For with what judgment, ye judge, ye shall be judged,’” the 22-year-old post on Instagram Saturday.

She continued in the caption, “it hurts my heart that my rainbows would choose to believe the lies that my old manager who stole $43,000 from me and abused me instead of maybe thinking ‘oh no who is saying this about Rain?’Not ‘wow what a waste’ it deeply hurts my heart.”

Rain concluded, “With all this said I hope y’all will stick around to hear my side of the story. God bless y’all.”

Brown was arrested alongside husband Josiah Lorton, 23, on April 11 Okanogan, Wash. The Discovery Channel personality was charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree malicious mischief and second-degree criminal trespass, while Lorton was charged with first-degree burglary and first-degree malicious mischief.

Police have not released details surrounding the incident that ended in Brown and Lorton being arrested, and the couple was released on their own recognizance from Okanogan County Jail without posting bail. They are expected to appear in court on a later date.

Brown announced in December 2023 that she and Lorton had started dating after meeting at work, where she was a server and he was working in the kitchen.

“Forever grateful for this guy,” she wrote on Instagram a month after going public with their romance. “my loves my baybay my angel my hero my protector my healer my home my forever, few are lucky enough to find their someone and very few are blessed enough to have found that someone so early in life and especially at such a random place, Josiah and I met at work of all places. I was a waitress and he was the head chef, we were fast friends and slowly fell madly in love with each other, it was like magnets that you just couldn’t keep apart any longer, one day I came to visit and I never left.”

In January 2025, Brown announced that she and Lorton had gotten married. “Baby, this is our world now,” she wrote at the time. “yes. I’m married, y’all.”