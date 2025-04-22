‘American Idol’ Alum Doug Kiker Cause of Death Revealed

American Idol alum Doug Kiker, who earned the nickname “The Singing Garbage Man” and brought Katy Perry to tears on the hit singing competition, died from an opioid overdose.

Kiker’s cause of death was confirmed in the City and County of Denver Medical Examiner’s report, which was released more than a month after the singer’s passing at the age of 32.

Obtained by TMZ on Thursday, the report noted that Kiker died from the combined toxic effects of fentanyl, methadone, and amphetamines, with recent cocaine use. His cause of death was determined to be accidental.

Kiker died last month five days after he was rushed to the hospital. Law enforcement sources confirmed to TMZ at the time that a pedestrian in Denver called police after seeing Kiker on the side of the road. The bystander told a 911 operator that “they were worried about his appearance” and believed he may “have been experiencing a drug overdose.” Emergency personnel who responded to the call rushed Kiker to a local hospital, where he later died.

His death was confirmed in separate Facebook posts by his sisters Angela Evans and Donna Kiker Carrillos-Ramirez on Wednesday, March 12.

“It is with a heavy heart that we have to announce the passing of my brother, Douglas Kiker,” Evans wrote. “He was sooo loved and will be missed by so many! You’re singing with the angels now Bubba. Please pray for our family as we go [through] this very difficult time.”

Kiker Carrillos-Ramirez wrote in her own post, “Today I got the call that no one wants to get. We lost an amazing person today. He had the biggest smile and knew how to make you laugh. I know I didn’t raise him but I never stopped loving him. My parents did an amazing job with him. Douglas Kiker you will forever be missed. Fly high. Say hey to grandma.”

Kiker rose to fame as “The Singing Garbage Man” on American Idol Season 18 in 2020. The Mobile, Alabama singer brought Katy Perry to tears with his audition to Rascal Flatts’ “God Bless This Broken Road,” with judge Lionel Richie telling him, “For a man who has no idea what his voice can do, for a man who has no idea what key he’s singing in, for a man who has no idea who the heck he can be, he’s here to do one thing: He’s trying to show his daughter that he’s somebody.”

Kiker was eliminated the following round after singing Marvin Gaye’s “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” but he later returned to the show for a virtual performance “Bless the Broken Road” in the season finale.