'Little People, Big World': Amy Roloff Teases Major Move With Husband Chris Marek Amid Farm Fallout

Amy Roloff and Chris Marek have a big move on their minds looking into the future "a couple more years." The Little People, Big World star opened up about her plans to potentially leave the home she shares with her husband in the wake of ex Matt Roloff's announcement that he had converted the family house on Roloff Farms into a vacation rental property.

During an Instagram Q&A session Sunday, Amy answered one follower asking if she would "ever want to move to have more/bigger property," by replying, "Chris and I would love to ... in a couple more years." Amy's answer came shortly after Matt announced Sunday that a portion of Roloff Farms that he had put up for sale in May was now off the market with plans to transform it into an Airbnb-style travel destination.

"I have decided to pull the small farm off the open market and partner with @itrip_vacations and open the @rolofffarms to everyone and anyone who wants to spend a few nights in the Roloff family home," Roloff wrote on Instagram. The cost for bookings will depend on demand and the different seasons, he added, promising that "more information will be forthcoming soon."

"Needless to say we are scrambling hard behind the scenes (plus running the busy Pumpkin patch) to convert (re-furnish) the home to be ready for its first guests," he said. "We realize this #staycations style homes aren't for everyone but it's my hope many families will be able to pull together and have family reunions in this home."

Matt also teased that there could be a Roloff family reunion planned at the "old house" that would bring back together his adult twin sons Zach and Jeremy, daughter Molly, and son Jacob, all of whom he shares with his ex-wife Amy Roloff. Matt's original decision to put part of the family farm up for sale caused major tension in the family as Zach's attempted deal with his father didn't work out, causing him and his wife, Tori Roloff, to move to Washington.

"I've been going back and forth about exactly what to do with the north side of the farm," Matt said in a teaser for Little People, Big World's current season. "This process has been filled with some emotions and anger. But now, I've got this new plan. If it plays out the way that I hope it does, I think life on the farm is going to change forever."