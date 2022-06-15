'Little People, Big World': Matt Roloff Reveals Rare Photo With His Parents

✖

Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff shared a new photo with his parents, Ron and Peggy Roloff, on Monday. The TLC reality star saw Top Gun: Maverick with his family. Roloff, 60, recently decided to sell 16 acres of the 109-acre Roloff Farms in Oregon and plans to retire.

"Went to see Top Gun with my folks while in AZ... great movie! Wonderful visit," Roloff wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo with his parents in a movie theater. "So nice to have them living down here so close to us. celebrated father's day early with both my folks and Caryn's folks. sorry. didn't take any photos of that... we were all too busy being in the moment."

Roloff's followers were excited to see his parents doing well. "Wow. Your parents look AMAZING. Happy Father's Day to you both," one fan wrote. "What a blessing to have both of your parents still with you. You're blessed indeed," another commented. "Great. Nice to see your parents looking well. We enjoyed the movie too," another Instagram user wrote.

Roloff occasionally shares pictures with his parents. In July 2021, he asked fans for prayers because of the medical challenges they face. "It's truly a scary moment in life when you find out your parents are needing all the prayers they deserve," he wrote at the time. His mother needed physical therapy after suffering a bad fall, while his father needed chemotherapy for CLL blood cancer. At the time, Roloff's parents were still living in Northern California, but Roloff confirmed to one fan Monday that they now live in Arizona. Roloff and his girlfriend Caryn Chandler split their time between Oregon and Arizona.

Although new episodes of LPBW are airing on TLC, the most dramatic recent change in Roloff's life has not played out in front of cameras yet. Last month, Roloff told the Wall Street Journal he was planning to sell a portion of the Roloff Farms property for $4 million. He later said he would have to retire and was disappointed that his sons Zach Roloff and Jeremy Roloff were not interested in buying the farm.

Zach later publicly criticized his father on Instagram. "Dragging the family drama that he created and then manipulate the fanbase to make himself come out OK [sic]," Zach wrote in a since-deleted comment. "This post is a new shocking low of cowardice and manipulation of his family and kids for his own gain."

Roloff and Zach appeared to put their feud behind them momentarily when Roloff went to his grandson Jackson's birthday party. Zach told Entertainment Tonight that he was "not crying" over his childhood home being sold since he is happy with his wife Tori Roloff and their three children. "I do wish if it was going to get sold, it was done in a better way, but it wasn't, which is fine," he said.