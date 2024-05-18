'Scream' Star Skeet Ulrich Opens Up About Being Kidnapped by His Father

Ulrich's father kidnapped him twice in his childhood, but they have a different relationship now.

Skeet Ulrich is looking back on his childhood, revealing recently during an appearance on Michael Rosenbaum's podcast that he and his brother were kidnapped by their father at age 6. The Riverdale and Scream star sat for a recent episode of Inside of Your With Michael Rosenbaum and shocked the host with his story, according to US Weekly.

"My brother and I were kidnapped when we were 6," he said. "It was our birth father but we didn't know him and he was never around and he gave us to this woman he was married to and then gave us to her parents and then we moved around so much...My care was not the utmost concern."

Rosenbaum asks if Ulrich's father ever had legal trouble due to the decision. "No, but I think there had to be stuff filed and charges and all this stuff," he continued. "[My mom] didn't and I don't blame her necessarily and you know I'm sure there's a lot more to it that I don't even know or understand or that can be reclaimed in a way. For whatever reason, [the answer is] no and that's alright."

Ulrich continues by detailing that he and his brother would, "Just sort of made our way everywhere we went."

"We were initially in Miami and we would like to do all kinds of s-t through the streets of Miami," he added. "We were 6 and 7 years old, nothing crazy. Just wandering around the streets coming home to an empty house every day."

The actor wouldn't interact with his birth father, even after getting back with his birth other at age 10. "He came up to New York for about an hour," Ulrich said. "He didn't really talk about the past. He just wanted to talk about him."

He also detailed that the final time he saw his father came to Ulrich's farm when he was 32. "He showed up on my farm when I was like 32 for about an hour," he added. "I was pissed after that one."

Thankfully, Ulrich has a strong relationship with his own children and has put the details of his past behind him. "I don't feel much about him, to be honest," he said. "My kids and I are so tight." Ulrich also detailed the story on an episode of Rachel Bilson's podcast.