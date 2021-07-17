'Little People, Big World': Matt Roloff Reveals Parents' 'Serious Medical Challenges'

✖

Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff is asking his fans for prayers. Roloff, 59, revealed that both of his parents are facing "some serious medical colleges," so he and his girlfriend Caryn Chandler are rushing to be with them in Northern California. He hopes his parents can one day move to Arizona where they can "spend more years playing in the pool."

Early Saturday morning, Roloff shared an older photo of himself with his parents and Chandler. "It’s truly a scary moment in life when you find out your parents are needing all the prayers they deserve," he wrote. His mother Peggy Roloff, 79, recently suffered a bad fall and needs more physical therapy. His father, Ron Roloff, 82, needs chemotherapy treatment for CLL blood cancer.

"Please wish them both speedy recovery’s and lots of prayers for the Lord's healing hand to touch them and continue to keep their unbelievable grace and unshakable spirits alive and well... they will endure," Roloff wrote. "I’ll be leaving in the early morning to go down to Northern California to visit and check up on their needs this weekend... Roloff family is humbly requesting your prayers for miracles and speedy [recoveries]... We all have a lot more living to do." In the end, he suggested that his parents should move to Arizona to spend more time near a pool.

A few hours later, Roloff shared a selfie from a plane, wearing a face mask with the Roloff Farms logo printed on it. He also shared a photo of a structure in the works for his ex-wife Amy Roloff and Chris Marek's upcoming wedding on the farm. While he heads off to see his parents in California, construction teams will continue working on the structure. "I have the very best possible crew working on it. But taking [them] to check on folks resets all priorities," Roloff wrote. "Thank you for your love, support, and continued prayers... up, up, and away!"

Amy, 56, has also faced medical challenges with her parents. Her mother, Patricia Knight, died in September 2019 at age 86, just before her parents were set to celebrate their 67th wedding anniversary. In a May 2020 episode, Amy said her mother suffered from heart problems. In June, Amy celebrated Father's Day with her dad, Gordon Knight, who recently turned 92.

There was some good news for the Roloff family recently though. Earlier this month, Roloff and Amy's son Jeremy Roloff announced he and his wife Audrey are expecting their third child. The two are already parents to daughter Ember, 3, and son Bode, 17 months. Roloff and Amy also have two more grandchildren courtesy of Zach and Tori Roloff, who are parents to Jackson, 4, and Lilah, 19 months.