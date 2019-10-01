‘Little People Big World’ Star Amy Roloff’s Mother Patricia Reportedly Dead At 86

Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff‘s mother, Patricia Knight, has reportedly died. According to Radar Online, Knight passed away at a Michigan hospital on Sunday, Sept. 24 at the age of 86 with her husband, Gordon G. Knight, by her side. An official cause of death is not known and Roloff has not confirmed the news herself on social media, though in recent Instagram posts she referred to having recently heard “sad news” and stated that “a lot has happened to me this past week and a half.”

Survived by her husband of 67 years and their three children, Katherine, Roger, and Amy, according to Knight’s obituary, a memorial service will be held in late October.

In recent months, Knight’s health had been declining, with Roloff having made a trip back to her hometown in June after her mother was hospitalized with a bone infection just days after Little People, Big World Season 19 had wrapped.

“My mom isn’t doing so well and I need to see them. Every moment is precious the older I get and the older they get…. Like the old days I’m going to make dinner for them. This Michigan girl is coming home,” she wrote at the time, adding a throwback photo of her parents.

Days later, Roloff revealed that her mother’s “heart is weak.”

“Her heart is weak though and she gets tired easily but her mind is sharp,” she wrote. “The transition of slowing down and not doing all she’d like to do will be hard. Just need to appreciate the moments, what she can do and the days that are left.”

Although Knight had ultimately been discharged from the hospital and returned home, in subsequent Instagram posts, the Little People, Big World star had expressed her concern over her mother’s health.

“This time the moments meant so much more—maybe because I’m not so sure when the next time I’ll get to share a day, a conversation, a meal…w/my Mom and Dad,” Roloff captioned an August post of another trip back home to visit her parents. “I’m thankful I got to make more moments with my mom and dad to bank in my memory and Chris was w/ me.”

“My mom is hanging in there. She’s still able to get around a little – she’s determined and her mind is strong but her body is weak,” she added. “Just try to take time to appreciate moments everyday before they slip away. Love to you all.”

News of Knight’s passing comes just one week after Roloff and her longtime boyfriend Chris Marek became engaged. Addressing the exciting news on social media just days later, Roloff had alluded that something tragic had recently occurred, stating that “a lot has happened.”