'Little People, Big World': Amy Roloff Gives Update on Her Dad After Recent Visit

Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff shared an update on her father, Gordon Knight, who recently turned 92. Last week, Roloff visited Michigan to spend Father's Day with Knight. It was the second time the two celebrated Father's Day without Rolofff's mother, Patricia Knight, who died in September 2019 at age 86.

Roloff shared a photo with Knight at her family's cabin in Michigan, as well as a picture of the delicious breakfast she made for him. "Having a good time with just my Dad hanging out at the cabin up north," Roloff, 56, wrote Friday. "He deserved a breakfast fit for the occasion - Scrambled eggs, sausage made from ground pork and French toast w/ strawberries. This is what I miss. Having adult time w/ my parents. Since I moved away when I first got married long ago, my adult time in Michigan were just visits. So I’m definitely enjoying one on one w/ my 92 year Father. He’s looking good and doing well. Love you Dad." She included the hashtags "priceless" and "father-daughter time."

Two of Roloff's daughters-in-law responded to the post. "Wish we could be there too," Audrey Roloff, who shares two children with Roloff's son Jeremy Roloff, wrote, adding a heart-eyes emoji. "Second this," Isabel Rock, the wife of Roloff's son Jacob Roloff, chimed in. Many of her fans also reflected on the importance of cherishing moments with your parents. "So important Amy! Every day is a gift with your 92 yr old Dad. So happy for you - enjoy every minute," one fan wrote.

Roloff previously shared a picture with her dad on Father's Day, June 20, from her home state. "He’s had such an impact on my line and inspires me with his character, wisdom, courage, and Love. Love you Dad," Roloff wrote. "Looking forward to going up north to the cabin with you. Love my home state Loved [to] hang out with sister as well."

The TLC star has spent as much time as she can with her dad in recent months since her mother's death. Patricia died just before her parents were set to celebrate their 67th wedding anniversary. Roloff's mother was struggling with health issues, Roloff explained in a May 2020 episode of Little People, Big World. "Eventually they found out that it was her heart. So her heart was starting to give up," Roloff said, reports PEOPLE.

The ongoing season of LPBW has featured Roloff planning the next major event in her life, her marriage to Chris Marek. The couple planned to marry in 2020, but those plans were put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. In a recent LPBW episode, the two discussed having their marriage at Roloff Farms, which is still owned by Roloff's ex-husband, Matt Roloff. Matt offered the farm as a venue, although that could create an awkward scene.

"I'm glad Matt offered it 'cause it is a beautiful setting," Roloff explained. "He said, 'There's no rules, no anything.’ But there is that uncertainty where even though he said that, and I want to do something, and he's like, 'Well no, that's not gonna happen, Amy. I don't want that here.' Whatever. Probably be a little awkward, a little stressful." Little People, Big World airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.