'Little People, Big World': Jacob Roloff's Wife Reacts to Rude Comment About Her Weight

Isabel Roloff, the wife of Jacob Roloff, responded to a rude comment about her weight that she spotted on Instagram Saturday. Roloff, 24, wrote that she was "sad" for the person who left the comment, suggesting the person might have someone in their family that also struggles with body image. Roloff's mother-in-law, Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff, was among the hundreds of Instagram users who voiced their support in response to the post.

In the original comment that Roloff responded to, the social media user claimed Roloff must "heavily edit" her Instagram photos. "Not shaming, but she looks very large compared to how she displays herself in her own posts," the person wrote. After reading this, Roloff's heart sank, she wrote. "Not because it hurt me personally, but because how sad for them," she wrote. Roloff went on to write that the person might have a family member who struggles with body image, but that was still "their thought process."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Isabel Sofia (@isabelsofiarock)

"One minute they say not shaming, and the next minute they are actively fat shaming," Roloff wrote of the comment. "This is where we are at still. A person existing in their body is open for discussion. As if people living in bigger bodies owe it to the public to show off their most unflattering angles"

Roloff admitted that she would "like to appear smaller" because she is "still working through years of internalized fatphobia in my own mind." It is a constant worry for Roloff that people who meet her first online might comment that she looks different when they meet in person, she wrote, because "obviously" people are not going to post unflattering pictures of themselves.

"Maybe I have been doing myself a disservice all along," she wrote. "Maybe it’s time I stop hiding here to appear smaller because, in the end, that is MUCH deeper than my body size. So here’s a photo of me, at an angle I don’t find particularly flattering, laughing so hard you can see my double chin which appears every time I laugh. Because joy over perfection is what really matters to me more anyway." In the end, Roloff added a heart emoji.

Amy was among the many Instagram users who showed their support for Roloff. "Love the dress. You are beautiful. We all are and even more so on the inside," Amy wrote in one comment. In another, Amy wrote that she loves the phrase "Joy over perfection is what really matters" because "joy in our heart is not dependent on circumstances." One Instagram user agreed that negative comments like the one Roloff cited can be "extremely triggering" and that "having your body debated is disgusting whether you're in the public eye or not."

Roloff and Jacob married in September 2019. Jacob left the show in 2016 and has been highly critical of reality shows on the whole. In December 2020, he accused an executive field producer on LPBW of molesting him in 2015. TLC still airs LPBW, which now focuses on Amy, her ex-husband Matt Roloff, and their son Zach Roloff's family. The show's next season debuts on Tuesday, May 11 at 9 p.m. ET.