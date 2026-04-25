Fox Makes Decision on ‘Fear Factor: House of Fear’ Season 2

The Fear Factor franchise lives on.

According to Deadline, Fox has renewed Fear Factor: House of Fear for a second season.

Videos by PopCulture.com

News comes less than a month after the Season 1 finale, which saw 20-year-old emergency dispatcher Ethan Macmillan from Toronto taking home the $200,000 prize. The renewal is not so surprising as the reboot, a new twist on the classic dare/stunt game show, brought in 16.5 million multi-platform viewers for its January debut. Fox said it was the number one broadcast debut and top new unscripted series of the season in the 18-49 demo.

FEAR FACTOR: HOUSE OF FEAR: Host Johnny Knoxville in the FEAR FACTOR: HOUSE OF FEAR “Human Claw” episode airing Wednesday, Mar. 11 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. CR: Serguei Bachlakov/FOX

“Fear Factor: House of Fear established itself as a signature unscripted series for Fox, and our audience can’t get enough of how it takes them – and our contestants — to the absolute edge with every episode,” said Michael Thorn, President of Fox Television Network. “Johnny Knoxville’s fearless, unpredictable energy makes him the perfect ringmaster, as he and our friends at Endemol have redefined this iconic format and elevated it into something fresh, addictive, highly competitive, and cringe-inducing in all the best ways. And believe it or not, they’re already plotting new ways to raise the shock-and-awe quotient for Season 2.”

“Bringing an icon like Fear Factor back to life required a host who could match its legacy, and Johnny Knoxville has been the ultimate catalyst for this evolution. He didn’t just host Fear Factor: House of Fear; he became the heart of it,” added Sharon Levy, Chief Executive Officer of Endemol Shine North America. “Earning the title of the most-streamed unscripted series this season is a massive win for ESNA and our incredible partners at Fox and shows the Fear format is as strong as ever. For Season 2, we’re already plotting how to push the social strategy and physical stunts to even more visceral, stomach-turning heights. We are just getting started.”

CR: Shane Harvey/FOX

The original run of Fear Factor, hosted by Joe Rogan, aired for six seasons on NBC from 2001 to 2006. It had a brief revival for one nine-episode season, from December 2011 to July 2012. MTV revived Fear Factor in 2017 and was hosted by Ludacris. It ran for two seasons before ultimately getting canceled in 2018. It was announced in May 2025 that Fear Factor would be revived again, this time on Fox and hosted by Jackass star Johnny Knoxville.

Fear Factor: House of Fear promised to be “bigger, bolder, and more daring” than ever before. “Dropped into an unforgiving, remote location, a group of strangers will live together under one roof, and face mind-blowing stunts, harrowing challenges, and a twisted game of social strategy where trust is fleeting — and fear is a weapon,” reads the official synopsis. “Only one contestant will conquer all their fears and walk away with the massive grand prize!”