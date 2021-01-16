Isabel Roloff Seemingly Calls out 'Little People, Big World' Alum Audrey for Remaining Silent on Current Events

✖

Isabel Roloff appeared to call out her sister-in-law, former Little People, Big World star Audrey Roloff, who has refused to speak about current events on her Instagram page. In an Instagram Story video last week, Audrey told followers in an Instagram Story post she would not talk about the pro-Trump riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. While Audrey felt talking about the insurrection was the best use of her platform, Isabel disagreed with that point of view when she shared a blunt critique of Instagram influencers who avoid talking about current events.

In the since-expired video, Audrey told her followers she would not be "pressured" into talking about the attempt from Donald Trump's supporters to stop President-elect Joe Biden's victory from being certified. Audrey went on to say that "just because someone isn't sharing about something, doesn't mean that they're not for it or they're not against," reports The Hollywood Gossip. "I just think we need to be slower to speak," she continued, later adding that what happened in Washington, D.C. was "terrible."

The 29-year-old mother of two said she did not have the "perfect words" to use to share her feelings on what was going on right now. She said she was being "pressured" by fans in her direct messages to speak out on it, but she was going to ignore them. "I just think… [those people DMing] should check your heart and realize we’re humans, too, and need space to process things, too," she said. "And don’t condemn people for sharing things they always share about." She went on to defend herself for continuing to share things in her "lane and space."

Isabel, 24, shared a statement from Instagram user Emily R.V. Ballard that was clearly in opposition to how Audrey feels about how influencers should respond to current events. "If it's not 'on brand' for you to talk about things like white terrorism, your brand is bulls—," Ballard wrote. Isabel did not tag Audrey when she shared Ballard's comment.

Isabel is married to Jacob Roloff, while Audrey is married to his older brother, Jeremy Roloff. There have been rumors in the past about a rift between the brothers, both of whom no longer appear on Little People, Big World with their parents, Matt Roloff and Amy Roloff. However, the couples have appeared together on social media several times and appear to be good. For example, in September 2020, Isabel shared a gallery of photos showing herself with Jeremy and Audrey's children and Zach and Tori Roloff's.