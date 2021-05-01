'Little People, Big World' Stars Slam TLC Over 'Counting On' and Josh Duggar's Arrest

✖

Little People, Big World stars Jacob Roloff and his wife Isabel Rock are condemning 19 and Counting alum Josh Duggar and TLC following Duggar's recent arrest for "receiving and possession of child pornography." The reality TV stars, who are employed by the same network as the Duggar family, reposted a thread of tweets blasting the network for allowing Duggar to continue to use its platform following his prior scandal where he was accused of molesting his younger sisters as a teenager.

“Until his arrest yesterday, Josh Duggar was living [in] a family compound full of minor children. This is after he’d molested some of his sisters years ago,” the tweets said. “The Duggar family continued to have a show on TLC.” Roloff emphasized the point “continued to have a show on TLC" at the bottom of the post. Authorities claim the materials in Duggar's possession showcase “the sexual abuse of children under the age of 12, in May 2019."

The reality network responded to Duggar's arrest highlighting the fact that he was released from his 19 & Counting commitments in 2015 when the show was canceled amid the earlier scandal. "TLC is saddened to learn about the continued troubles involving Josh Duggar," the network said in a statement to PEOPLE on Friday. "19 Kids and Counting has not aired since 2015. TLC canceled the show on the heels of prior allegations against Josh Duggar and he has not appeared on-air since then." While he was no longer featured on the original series, he did make appearances on the sister-led spinoff Counting On.

At the time of the previous allegations, Duggar responded to the claims in a statement on social media. “Twelve years ago, as a young teenager, I acted inexcusably for which I am extremely sorry and deeply regret. I hurt others, including my family and close friends,” Duggar said. “We spoke with the authorities where I confessed my wrongdoing, and my parents arranged for me and those affected by my actions to receive counseling.”