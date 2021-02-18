'Little People, Big World': Jacob Roloff's Wife Opens up About 'Pretty Bad' Panic Attack

✖

Isabel Rock is getting candid about her struggles with mental health. On Wednesday, Rock took to Instagram to open up with fans about a "pretty bad" anxiety attack she recently suffered, revealing that her that her husband, former Little People, Big World star Jacob Roloff, helped her through the ordeal.

In the post, shared alongside side a sweet photo of herself and Roloff kissing amid a snowy backdrop, Rock admitted she "felt absolutely hopeless" when she suffered the attack Tuesday. She went on to reveal that Roloff, whom she married in September 2019, helped talk her down "and held space for me in the most understanding way" Roloff said "the most important words to an anxious person experiencing an attack, 'Everything is going to be okay,'" according to Rock, who said those words "calmed my heart in that moment."

Rock, who has opened up about her struggles with mental health in the past, went on to write that her husband's aid in her time of need made her reflect on "all of the ways he has supported me through the years regarding my trauma, pain, hurt and vice versa." She revealed she wasn't afforded the same love, care, and understanding in past relationships, recalling how one of her former partners once told her, "'You don’t handle your stress well.'" The Tuesday ordeal made her realize "the right person will know what to say."

"It just reminded me even deeper how lucky I am to know a love like this. There was a time in my life when I thought I was too hard to love, where I was convinced that I was unworthy of it and that I came with too much baggage," she wrote. "Now I know that was never true. I am just grateful that I found someone who sees me for the loving human that I am, and not the hurting one that sometimes needs to be seen."

Rock, who went on to express, "may we all know love like this, received an outpouring of support from her followers, with many opening up about their own battles with mental health. In the comments section, one person wrote that Rock inspires them "everyday to accept who I am and how I am," adding that they “appreciate your honesty and openness more that you could ever know.” Responding to the outpouring of support, Rock took to her Instagram Story Thursday morning to write, "thank you for sharing," showing the dozens of times the post had been shared by others.