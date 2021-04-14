'Little People, Big World' Announces New Season Premiere Date

✖

The Roloff family is hunkering down in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic for a brand new season of Little People, Big World, premiering Tuesday, May 11 at 9 p.m. ET, TLC announced Wednesday. The future of Roloff Farms is still hanging in the balance after mom Amy Roloff sold her half of the endeavor to ex-husband Matt, with the latter left to reimagine how to run the family business in this next stage of his life, according to the network.

Meanwhile, son Zach Roloff is contemplating his possible future on the farm, balancing a dream of co-owning and running the family business alongside his father with the reality that is all the work that comes with living and going into business with Matt. Amy, meanwhile, is establishing her new life with her fiancé Chris Marek after packing up 30 years of memories and moving out of the farmhouse for good. The two are working on planning their upcoming wedding but will have to deal with different expectations for their big day as they prepare to start their new life together.

Over at Zach's home, he and his wife Tori are managing the chaos that comes with raising son Jackson, 3, and daughter Lilah, 1, caring for two young kids during a pandemic. Last month, Tori shared publicly that she had suffered a miscarriage, learning at her 8-week ultrasound that she had lost the baby two weeks prior. "I've honestly never felt loss like I did in that moment," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "I've never felt so sad, angry, and scared in a single moment. I had no symptoms of losing [our] sweet angel baby and nothing could have prepared me for hearing our sweet baby was gone."

Calling Zach her "unwavering rock" throughout the entire journey, she continued, "If there is any silver lining here it's the realization of how truly blessed we are. We have two happy healthy thriving kids, and I know that's not afforded to everyone. We have two kids who we have to snuggle and love on every day." The TLC personality added that it was important for her to share her own experience with pregnancy loss "in hopes that it will touch just one mama and let them know you're not alone." Little People, Big World returns for a brand new season Tuesday, May 11 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.