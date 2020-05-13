'Little People, Big World': Fans Growing Impatient Awaiting Birth of Tori and Zach Roloff's Second Child

Viewers of Little People, Big World were hoping to be in for a treat during Tuesday’s episode. Back in November, Tori Roloff gave birth to Lilah, welcoming the second child between her and husband Zach Roloff.

When the news first broke, the couple spoke with US Magazine, and called Lilah a “perfect addition” to their family. “Zach and I are so excited to introduce you to our sweet baby girl Lilah,” the two told the outlet. “She has been the perfect addition to our family.” Now, viewers were able to see firsthand the big day come for the couple. There were, of course, some change of plans as Tori went into labor earlier than expected as seen in the episode. Speaking to the camera, Tori said “I feel nervous but ready” as she prepared to have a C-section in just three days before the new plan came into play. It turns out, however, that the birth will have to wait one more week.

The show captured some heartwarming moments, including Zach in the hospital getting emotional as his wife was set to give birth to their second child. The episode created quite a bit of chatter on social media as fans got to live out the experience from their own couches and see just how the crazy day unfolded for the couple. That being said, many viewers were distraught to learn they would have to wait another week for the season finale to see Lilah enter the picture.

Here is a look at some of the best reactions from tonight’s episode.