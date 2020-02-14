‘Little People, Big World’ Star Tori Roloff Preemptively Shuts Down Mom Shaming After Sharing Photo of Daughter Lilah

Tori Roloff is preemptively shutting down mom-shamers after she shared a photo of 3-month old daughter Lilah Ray sleeping on her stomach, a position that is typically recommended against. On Feb. 12, the Little People, Big World star got ahead of her critics when she took to her Instagram Story with the new snap of her baby girl, revealing that little Lilah is currently battling her “first cold.”

“Homegirl is going on 3 hours of a nap,” Roloff wrote in the post, which can be viewed on In Touch Weekly by clicking here. “Poor sis has her first cold. Honestly, I’m surprised it took this long. I feel like our whole community has been sick since Christmas!”

“Also. Bye perfect parents,” she added in smaller font. “She breathes easier on her belly right now.”

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that parents “place the baby on his or her back on a firm sleep surface such as a crib or bassinet with a tight-fitting sheet” for sleep to avoid the risk of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS).

To further calm worries, Roloff later shared an image of Lilah resting peacefully on her back.

The TLC star’s post came just two months after she opened up about being mom-shamed on social media.

“Lately I have been getting a lot of negative comments and feedback on my social media,” she wrote alongside a photo of her son Jackson. “I don’t usually take things to heart because I know I cant please everyone but I had to bring this up.”

“Mom shaming is a real thing and it’s not cool,” she continued. “I get it all the time because I put my tactics out there and I try to be as honest about my life as possible. But for some reason lately I’ve been getting a lot of people bashing my momisms or how I do things in my home.”

“My life is far from perfect. I know that and I’m okay with that,” Roloff added. “But when moms and sisters and friends and whoever start shaming each other for what they do with their kids that’s where I draw my line. We’re all doing the best we can and that’s all we can do.”

Just days later, Roloff again got ahead of the mom-shamers when sharing an image of Jackson sticking his head out of the car to look at Christmas lights.

“Before everyone freaks out, we’re going 2mph on a closed track,” she wrote. “Everyone lets their kid hang out the window.”