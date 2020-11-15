'Little People, Big World' Couple Jeremy and Audrey Roloff Reveal 'Special News'

✖

Former Little People, Big World stars Jeremy Roloff and Audrey Roloff revealed the details of a new project they were working on for their fans last week. Audrey announced Memories of Us - An Anniversary Journal fans can use to record their love stories with their partners. The two also have another major project on the horizon, their second book Creative Love: 10 Ways to Build Fun and Everlasting Love.

Memories of Us has been a project the couple has been "dreaming about for years" and spent months creating it in the past year. "This heirloom journal is a simple and meaningful way to reminisce, remember, and record your love story by guiding you through prompts and questions each year on your anniversary," Audrey wrote on Thursday. "It's designed to be fun and engaging, and we believe it will be your new favorite anniversary tradition!" The journal can be used to college the "biggest moments and memories" of a love story in "one treasured place."

Audrey said they were inspired to create the journal after they tracked the first seven years of their "reflections, dreams, ideas, and favorite memories" in journals and trying not to lose the anniversary letters they write to one another. "We hope Memories of Us might become a cherished book that could be passed down through generations, preserving your stories, memories, photos, and letters and telling the story of your love legacy," she wrote. The journal is now available for pre-order at the couple's website for $50.

The couple's fans congratulated them on the launch day. "This is THE BEST idea! Cannot wait to get ours! Cheering you on, so happy for this," one person wrote. "Ooh, I’m getting married in January! This will be perfect. Can’t wait to order mine," another chimed in. "This is genius!! Something I so want to add to our anniversary tradition each year," another wrote.

Since Jeremy and Audrey announced plans to leave Little People, Big World in July 2018, the couple has been busy writing books and recording their podcast Beating 50 Percent. They released their first book, A Love Letter Life: Pursue Creatively, Date Intentionally, Love Faithfully, in April 2019. In May, they dropped off their transcript for Creative Love, which is scheduled for release in January.

"It was a pretty rough couple of months trying to write a book during a global pandemic with a toddler and a newborn," Audrey wrote on Instagram in May. "To have a completed manuscript is such an unexplainable mix of emotions — relief, excitement, doubt, exhaustion, nervousness. The juxtaposition of 'this is totally crap' mixed with 'oh my gosh this has so much potential to change lives!' is real." Jeremy and Audrey married in September 2014 and are parents to two children, daughter Ember Jean, 3, and son Bode James, who was born in January.