'Little People, Big World': Jeremy and Audrey Roloff Reveal Major Career Update Nearly 2 Years After Exiting Series

Almost two years after announcing they were leaving Little People, Big World, Audrey and Jeremy Roloff are celebrating a major career milestone! The former TLC personalities revealed Tuesday that they had officially turned in the manuscript for their second book after their first, A Love Letter Life, became a New York Times Bestseller.

Audrey announced the achievement on Instagram alongside a video of her toasting Jeremy. "We did a thing today. We turned in the manuscript for book number two," she wrote. "It was a pretty rough couple of months trying to write a book during a global pandemic with a toddler and a newborn... To have a completed manuscript is such an unexplainable mix of emotions - relief, excitement, doubt, exhaustion, nervousness. The juxtaposition of 'this is totally crap' mixed with 'oh my gosh this has so much potential to change lives!' is real."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Audrey Mirabella Roloff (@audreyroloff) on May 4, 2020 at 8:11pm PDT

"Of course it was a toastable moment to 'lock it in' (those of you who read A Love Letter Life, you know)This is how we cheers when we are celebrating a big moment, decision, or accomplishment," Audrey continued, adding that the videographer was none other than the couple's 2-year-old daughter, Ember. "We decided to capture the moment. Video credit to our two year old."

The news comes just under two years after Jeremy announced that his family would no longer be featured on Little People, Big World after 14 years. "After 14 years, over 300 episodes, and 17 seasons, the time has come," Jeremy announced on social media July 10, 2018. "A year ago I made the decision that this season would be our last. It has been an amazing run, and I can’t say thank you enough to all of you who have watched and supported us along the ride. We have the most loyal fans on TV and we appreciate every one of you. You are what made doing this so fun."

"We will still be supporting the family as they carry the #LPBW torch onward. This is a decision concerning Audrey and me specifically - the show must go on!" he added, alluding to his future endeavors with his wife. "That being said, we’re not disappearing. We have a lot of exciting stuff in the works and are eager to continue the work that the Lord has called us to!"

Not only has the couple taken on the book industry since their exit, releasing A Love Letter Life in April 2019, but they have also added another little one to their family. The couple added son Bode to the family on Jan. 8, 2020 after announcing they were expecting in July. Their son was born just weeks after Jeremy's twin, Zach Roloff, and his wife Tori also welcomed their second child, a daughter named Lilah born on Nov. 19, 2019.