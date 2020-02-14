‘Little People, Big World’ Alum Audrey Roloff Opens up About Son Bode Following Her SPD Diagnosis

While Little People, Big World alum Audrey Roloff was recently diagnosed with Symphsis Pubis Dysfunction — “a group of symptoms that cause discomfort in the pelvic region” — she’s enjoying every bit of motherhood since giving birth to her newborn, Bode. The mom-of-two took to social media to celebrate his one month and shared that thought she almost feels a little guilty with how much sleep she and husband, Jeremy Roloff get thanks to Bode being an easy baby, her SPD diagnosis has reminded her she should accept the blessing and not feel bad.

“Big boy is one month old already! I can’t believe how sweet, calm, and cuddly he is [red heart emoji],” she wrote while admitting she didn’t think it was possible for newborns to sleep as well as he has.

“I keep asking myself, is it a baby #2 thing, a boy thing, or a big baby thing? Not that Ember was a horrible sleeper, but it definitely took her a few months to figure out,” she wrote. “Bode on the other hand wakes up once around 3 am with the most polite little grunts [laugh emoji] and then goes back to sleep until about 8! I honestly feel a little guilty about the amount of sleep we’ve been getting in this newborn phase… but my aching pelvic bones remind me to just accept the gift [wink face emoji].”

The sweet couple welcomed Bode Wednesday Jan. 8 and shared the exciting news on social media. “He is here!!!! Bode James Roloff, 9.2 lbs 21 inches. Born on his due date 1/8/2020 at 7:36 p.m.” she wrote. Roloff and her husband share daughter Ember. While she admits that Bode’s sleeping pattern is much better than her daughter’s, she has been suffering from pains caused by SPD. However, she did reveal that she’s receiving treatment to manage the pain.

“I’ve been going [to a chiropractor] throughout my whole pregnancy and still [go] every two weeks,” she said on the “Behind the Scenes” podcast according to In Touch.

Since giving birth, she’s been very open to her fans about the process and about her newborns sweet habits already.

