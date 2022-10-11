'Little People, Big World' Announces New Season Premiere Date, Get a First Look

The Roloff family is back for a brand new season of Little People, Big World. The TLC show returns for a brand new season on Tuesday, Nov. 1, bringing with it major changes for the Roloffs at every turn. It's uncertain times for the Roloff family as hurt feelings from Matt Roloff's decision to share the north side of the farm continue to create a divide between Zach Roloff and his father, which is evident in the first look trailer for the season ahead.

As Matt waits it out to see if he can find a buyer for the north side of Roloff Farms, Zach and his wife Tori Roloff are settling into their new house in Washington with their two young children and newborn baby – and they're leaving the farm life behind. "I feel like it's gonna be a hostile environment," Zach says when asked if he plans to participate in pumpkin season this year, as Tori chimes in, "The farm is not a place of joy for me anymore."

Zach and Tori even reveal they have no plans to introduce newborn son Josiah to Matt's longtime girlfriend Caryn Chandler. "They still think they did nothing wrong," Zach tells the camera, as Tori chimes in, "Caryn tells other people that she's waiting for our olive branch, and that olive branch, the dove took it to another island. I don't know." On the other side, Matt laments Zach and Tori having "isolated" themselves from his part of the family as Chandler agrees, "This whole thing has been painful. The fact that it's still going on is heartbreaking."

With the difficult feelings between her ex-husband and son, Amy Roloff wonders, "This is still family but how do we interact with that family now?" And Matt has secret plans to "do something different" with the farm and "go in a completely new direction" as he puts his dream house into overdrive so he can marry Chandler and enjoy his retirement. Will Matt and Zach manage to heal their relationship so that the Roloff family can come together? A new season of Little People, Big World premieres Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.