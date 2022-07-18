'Little People, Big World' Zach and Tori Roloff Talk Adding Baby No. 3 in Finale Sneak Peek

Little People, Big World stars Zach and Tori Roloff had to just wait and see what their family of five would look like. With baby number three's due date right around the corner, the pregnant TLC star and her eager husband had plenty of time to think about adding another boy or another girl to their home during a family fishing trip, captured in a PopCulture.com sneak peek of Tuesday's season finale.

With son Jackson, now 5, and daughter Lilah, 2, eagerly taking up the rod on a fishing trip with the Wallace family, it's a very pregnant Tori who is the only one struggling to cast a line. "It was a kids' one, and so it's not as sophisticated as my adult," she notes in a confessional, as Zach assures the audience that under other circumstances, his wife is "very good at casting." She jokes, "It was kid-proofed, and apparently Tori-proofed also."

Being almost nine months pregnant isn't helping either, as Tori asserts that she won't be cooking any fish for dinner, because the fact she's even going fishing is "ridiculous" in her state. With her C-section scheduled for May 13 – just five days before her due date – Tori is convinced baby number three will come early like Lilah. And while everyone around her thinks the little one is going to be a girl, Tori is hoping to add a little boy to the family.



"I'm hoping for a boy, but I'm preparing myself for a girl," she tells the camera. "From my past experience with a girl and a boy, yes, I do think that a boy would be easier. But I only have one of each to compare to." Either way, Tori and Zach are "very excited" to see Jackson become a big brother once again and Lilah embrace her role as big sister.

"Jackson loves having one-on-one time with dad, it's probably his favorite thing," Zach notes of his son's guess that baby number three will be a girl. He adds, "Jackson might have a harder time if it's a boy, or he just might have a hard time period with another sibling. Mom and dad's attention is once again, divided. We'll see what happens." Taking Jackson out for a solo boat ride, the expectant father reassures his son, "Even if it's a boy, bud, you and I will still go on adventures, OK?"

Zach and Tori welcomed their son Josiah Luke on April 30 – just days before Tori's birthday. The mother-of-three wrote on Instagram at the time, "You surprised us all by coming early, but also the wait felt like a lifetime! Best birthday present ever!" Little People, Big World airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.