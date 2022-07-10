'Little People, Big World': Amy Roloff Shares Regret Amid Ex Matt Roloff's Attempted Sale

Amy Roloff's feelings toward her ex-husband's decision to sell part of the family farm got the spotlight during the latest season of the TLC reality staple. And with that reveal, Roloff lets it be known that she's starting to regret ever leaving her portion of the farm behind after her divorce.

Roloff has shared her surprise at Matt Roloff's decision to sell in past interviews with outlets, but this is the first time she's shown it on the series. Her sadness over the decision is highlighted, as are her original hopes for what would happen.

"Leaving the farm was hard for me at the time. I was hoping pretty much that this property would be turned over or [for] the opportunity to negotiate with the two boys," Roloff says. "That makes me sad that I got off the farm mainly for that particular reason. Would I have made other choices? Possibly. And I would've bought Matt out and turned around and said, 'Okay kid, how can we make this work?' or something. And I didn't do that. So it'll be sad for a while."

She was also aware of how her kids would react to news of Roloff Farms being put on the market. The drama surrounding the perceived snub of Zach and Jeremy Roloff by their father has spilled over into reality a bit, with Zach Roloff being the most vocal in the public sphere. And knowing that, Amy Roloff's words were spot on.

"I am not sure how the kids will react to the news when Matt tells them that he's putting it on the market. The dynamics of the family will definitely change," she says. Since the news broke about the farm, Zach Roloff has moved away from the area and the farm with his wife Tori and their three children. Meanwhile, Jeremy Roloff and his family have purchased a farm of their own away from the family farm.

On top of the drama with his kid, Matt Roloff's sale doesn't seem to be speeding along the way he planned. The latest reports showed the house was still on the market for a whopping $4 million, with the listing nearing a month in the wild. Will Roloff grow to regret the decision unless he sells very soon?