Amy Roloff and Chris Marek are tabling their wedding plans for now as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to rage across the country. The Little People, Big World couple got engaged in September 2019, but have pushed back their potential wedding date until next year, Amy's son, Zach Roloff, told Us Weekly Tuesday.

"I think they put a lot of that on hold right now," Zach told the outlet when asked about his mom's wedding plans, explaining that "no venues" seem to be accepting dates right now, which has slowed the couple's progress. "They want to get married next summer," he continued. "But I think it’s, yeah, I think all that’s on hold for a second."

This will be Amy's second marriage, having split from ex-husband Matt in June 2015. Despite tension between the exes over the years as they continued to work and live on the family farm, the Roloff matriarch told Us Weekly in April that Matt and his longtime girlfriend, Caryn Chandler, would be welcome at their wedding. "It’s not like they’re not going to be invited," Amy said at the time, as Marek chimed in they have the "impression" it's not something the couple would be "interested" in attending.

"They’re welcome if they’d like to come," he continued. "We don’t want anyone coming to our wedding out of obligation. The wedding is supposed to be about good friends and close family. I like Matt; I get along with him fine — and Caryn. But we’re not friends that hang out. We don’t do things together." Amy added, " They would be invited, but I wouldn’t expect them to come because of what they expressed in the past. But the past is the past. Things can change in the future. We’ll see.”

In Tuesday's episode of Little People, Big World, Amy packed up the last of the farmhouse that had long been her home before moving in with Marek after getting engaged. "I mean, obviously, you know, you go into something, of course I would always think it's forever, and this is it," she said. "And you know, we'd probably most likely stay at the farmhouse 'til I die. I never planned to move but I never planned to get divorced either. You know, life happens. It's a big era of my life over, chapter done." Little People, Big World airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.