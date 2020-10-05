'Little People, Big World': Amy Roloff Admits It's 'Weird' Moving Away From the Farmhouse in Exclusive Preview

✖

Amy Roloff is saying goodbye to the farmhouse as she prepares to move away from the family farm and into her home with fiancé Chris Marek. In a PopCulture exclusive preview of Tuesday's all-new episode of Little People, Big World, the TLC star looks back on the decades she spent in her home, her divorce from ex-husband Matt Roloff and the "weird" feelings she has leaving it all behind for a new beginning.

Packing up the final few items to move into the new house, Amy confides to Marek that even after accepting the buyout from Matt and planning her transition off the farm, it's still a surreal experience to actually be leaving. "It feels so weird," she tells her future husband. "Maybe it's because I thought about it for so long — moving out, the buyout, and everything — that this is just the natural progression but yet, it still feels ... like it's finally here, kind of weird. Still weird."

Marek notes that the following morning, when they wake up in their new house together, will be even more strange, and it will "probably take a minute to realize where we're at." Leaving Amy to supervise the movers' finishing touches, Marek heads over to their home together to start unpacking, giving the mother-of-four time to look back on all the life she has led in those four walls.

"I mean, obviously, you know, you go into something, of course I would always think it's forever, and this is it," she says. "And you know, we'd probably most likely stay at the farm house 'til I die." Having finalized her divorce from ex Matt in 2017 after 27 years of marriage, Amy looks back on the end of her marriage. "I never planned to move but I never planned to get divorced either," she explains. "You know, life happens. It's a big era of my life over, chapter done."

Moving on is "very strange," Amy says, taking one last walk around what used to be her family home. "I don't think it's hit me," she adds. "It's like I should have done a party, or mourning, or I don't know what. It's very surreal... 30 years and 'poof,' I'm out." Little People, Big World airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC. For more on the Roloffs from PopCulture, click here.