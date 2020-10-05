'Little People, Big World': Caryn Chandler Feels Relationship With Matt Roloff 'Not Fair' Due to Ex-Wife Amy

✖

The upcoming episode of Little People, Big World promises some major drama between Matt Roloff and his girlfriend, Caryn Chandler. In a preview clip for Tuesday night's episode, Chandler told Roloff she "feels like" he is "still married" to his ex-wife Amy, who is taking her time moving her belongings out of the farmhouse she used to share with Roloff. Amy and Roloff divorced in 2016, and Amy is now engaged to Chris Marek.

Chandler, 53, said she was not surprised that Roloff will "end up managing whatever has to be done," which she has "no problem with." Her concern is that it will just add more to Matt's relationship with Amy and the farm and take away from their plans in Arizona. "I just, not to add another layer onto it," she said. "It’s already so much of the farm, and we go to Arizona, and it kind of takes away from our staff, which is OK, but to keep adding to it, it just doesn’t seem fair to me."

Chandler confronted Roloff, 58, with her concerns, noting that Amy, 56, is taking her time getting everything out of the house on Roloff Farms. "She needs to have, like, a whole team of people pack up stuff," Roloff explained. There are China cups, vases, and candlesticks that have to be carefully removed and Amy got "defensive" when he confronted her about the slow pace. Roloff later told the camera he wanted to give Amy "the time and the space" she needs.

Although it has been over four years since their divorce, it is still difficult for Amy to see her ex-husband with Chandler. Roloff's girlfriend used to work as the farm's manager, and Amy claimed Roloff and Chandler began communicating romantically while they were still married. In a 2018 episode, Amy admitted it was difficult to see Chandler at family events, notes InTouch Weekly. "Caryn is an employee and in a personal relationship with my ex-husband, so it is still hard to invite Caryn to some of the family events. I’d rather minimize the personal interaction. It’s not healthy for me," she said at the time.

Amy has taken steps to distance herself from the farm, but she was back there last week for pumpkin season. Things will be a little different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic though. "It'll still be a fun family time just a different kind of fun because of the challenging times we are in," she wrote on Instagram. "I'll be there in costume helping out in the fall pumpkin season festivities. Hope to see some of you there in mask and to say hi."

New episodes of Little People, Big World air Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC. Last month, Amy defended the show, even though Roloff has claimed some scenes in the show are staged for dramatic effect. "I have never been in a position when we filmed that it's scripted or 'let's cause drama here,' or 'do this' — it's not like that," Amy's friend Lisa Dixon, who has appeared on the show, said in an Instagram video with Amy. "So for people to have mentioned that other cast members, may that's what they do, but that's not what you do."