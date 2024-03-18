'Little People, Big World' Alum Says She's 'Scared' to Have More Kids

Little People, Big World star Isabel Rock is getting candid about her and husband Jacob Roloff's family plans. In a new conversational Instagram post shared with fans, the TLC star, who is mom to 2-year-old son Matteo, admitted that while she originally "wanted at least four children," she is "a little scared" to grow her family.

Responding to a fan who sent in an "assumption" that she doesn't want anymore children, Rock admitted that "This is something I have wanted to talk about for awhile now but haven't found the words." Rock, 28, went on to reveal, "the thing is, I DO want more babies. I used to say I wanted at least four children," explaining that she had "a really wonderful first pregnancy" and "felt supported. I was nervous but so excited, as most expectant mothers are." However, things quickly changed, including her outlook on her future family plans, when an ultrasound showed a potential heart defect on little Mateo.

"Our lives changed," Rock wrote. "I ended up having a hospital birth which is not what I wanted but it ended up being a very beautiful experience in the end... After bringing Mateo home, he became my whole world, of course. I also had pretty significant post partum anxiety but I loved being a mom. I loved every moment of it and still do."

While Rock has loved every second of motherhood, she said, "the truth is, I'm scared. Of our dynamic changing, of my heart growing and stretching to love another little being, of post partum anxiety again." She said she and her son "do everything together, most of our days are spent just us and I worry how that will change once I have another child." Rock also shared that she wonders "if I could offer equal energy to multiple children since my mom was able to give SO much to me."

"Ultimately I want more. But I am acknowledging that right now I'm a little scared. Maybe that never goes away though and you just have to go for it?" she concluded. "I don't know what I'm looking for. Perhaps you were in a similar boat as me and then your second or next children came along and it was even better than you expected! Mothers of multiples, how do you hold it all? I bow down to you, truly."

Rocks' candid post sparked plenty of support from her followers, with one person encouraging the TLC star to "do what feels right in your heart." Another person acknowled Rock's fears, sharing, "I battle this every time some asks me when we're planning on having another child."

Rock and Roloff tied the knot along the Oregon coast on Sept. 5, 2019 after becoming engaged in January 2018. The couple went on to welcome their first child together in December 2021, with Roloff sharing at the time, "my wife is a superhero, my son is an angel and all nurses are saint."