‘Little People, Big World’ Star Jacob Roloff and Isabel Rock Welcome First Child Together

Former Little People, Big World star Jacob Roloff and his wife Isabel Rock have welcomed their first child together. Life and Style reports that Roloff took to Twitter in the early morning hours on Monday to tweet, “My wife is a superhero, my son is an angel and all nurses are saints goodnight.” While not a traditional birth announcement, it does seem that Roloff’s tweet could feasibly be seen as a reveal that the new baby was born.

His mother, Amy Roloff, also reportedly confirmed the news in a bit of an equallyindirect manner. “I have my Christmas miracles and gifts – two more grandbabies. So much love for my kids/grandkids. Praise the Lord,” the reality TV star wrote in a since-deleted post, per a report from The Sun. The comment seems to reference Jeremy and Audrey Roloff welcoming their third child back in November, followed by Jacob and Isabel’s new baby. At this time it appears that no members of the Roloff family have posted anything regarding the newborn’s name.

Rock has yet to post anything about the new bundle of joy, and, in fact, has not posted anything on the main page of her Instagram since Nov. 22. That last post features some photos of her and Roloff, with her baby bump belly also featured prominently. In the post’s caption, she first addressed her then-unborn child, writing, “Everything grows rounder and wider and weirder and I sit here in the middle of it all and wonder who in the world you will turn out to be.”

Next, Rock addressed her followers by sharing some details about the photos and expressing how she’d been feeling. “The amazing [Monique Serra] took some photos on both my dad’s property and the farm of our growing family and when she sent us the full gallery the other day I cried,” Rock wrote. “Things have been a little hard lately but focusing on all the LOVE surrounding us, I feel so much peace that everything is going to be okay.

Back in mid-November, Rock began having what she believed to be false labor pains but revealed that her midwife wasn’t so certain. “I kept having what I thought were Braxton Hicks the past couple of days but my midwife was like, ‘Mm … sounds like those are the real thing,’” she wrote in an Instagram Stories post. She then added, “So now we just wait.”