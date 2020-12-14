Lisa Vanderpump's Beloved Dog Giggy Has Died

✖

Lisa Vanderpump has sadly said goodbye to her beloved dog, Giggy. The reality television star shared the heartbreaking news along with her husband, Ken Todd, to her followers on Instagram after spending her final moments with her 10-year-old dog. No cause of death was revealed.

She wrote that she and her family were “devastated” at the passing of their family pup. “He was truly loved, and we know how many of you loved him too,” she explained. "Our sweet Gigolo was such an incredible, unique dog,” she continued.” Vanderpump then shared her Giggy was the reason that they started the Vanderpump Dog Foundation, which said, “embarked on our mission to save as many dogs as possible.” Besides being a loving member of their family, the Vanderpump family was motivated to do more for all dogs as a result of bringing him into their family. “He inspired us to start our work in rescue, and for that, we will always be grateful,” she stated. “Giggy’s legacy will live on, through every dog @vanderpumpdogs saves." The foundation was founded in 2016.

Vanderpump wasn’t the only Bravo star to pay tribute to the lovable doggie. On his Instagram star, Andy Cohen shared several posts about Giggy. “Giggy was the first dog of Bravo,” he wrote in one post according to PEOPLE. He also added that not only did he love the dog but that his parents also were enamored with the animal. In total, Vanderpump had eight dogs total of all variety. She mentioned before in an interview with BravoTV that Giggy had been diagnosed with alopecia, which can cause the dog’s fur to get patchy and can impact how hair grows.

The London-born personality first broke into stardom as part of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast for nine seasons on Bravo. She was involved with an impressive 190 episodes over that timeframe. She also was simultaneously starring in Vanderpump Rules, which premiered in 2013 and continues to bring in ratings to this day. The eighth season, which came out in January, saw some new cast members join the show after some controversy forced the firing of Kristen Doute and Stassi Schroeder. About two weeks ago, it was also revealed that Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright would be leaving the series. The last season wrapped up in June with its reunion episode going all-virtual amid the coronavirus pandemic.