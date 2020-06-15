'Vanderpump Rules' Star Jax Taylor Reportedly on the 'Chopping Block' Amid Bravo Firings

After the some of the Vanderpump Rules cast was fired for racist comments, Jax Taylor could be next as it's being reported he's on the "chopping block." Co-stars Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute, along with Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni will not be returning after the network fired them for being called out for racist behavior. Now, 90 Day Fiancé alum Ashley Smith is calling out Taylor for things he's said in his past.

"Did y'all see Bravo fired two girls for racist comments. Well @bravotv don't leave out old Jax Taylor who harassed us when our show first aired," she wrote according to InTouch Weekly. Smith was referring to the time Taylor wrote "your man's nose is the size of his head ..." on a throwback picture of her husband celebrating Jay Smith's visa getting approved. There's also a chance Taylor's wife, Brittany Cartwright, could also be let go from the show as well. Faith Stowers is claiming that Cartwright called her "nappy-headed."

Cartwright fired back and denied the allegations saying, "I yelled at her and did that rightfully so like any other human being would if they had just found out what I did," referring to when she found out about her hookup with Taylor. As for Taylor, an insider told the outlet that Lisa Vanderpump is "worried" about the future of Taylor on her show. "[Jax] has been a loose wire since the show's inception, but even Lisa [Vanderpump] is worried. Bravo, like other networks, was known for encouraging bad behavior form their stars and now they have to look at everything with new eyes. It's a wake-up call [for everyone]."

Both Schroeder and Doute were fired after Stowers claims they reported her to the police for a crime she did not commit, let alone had no involvement in. New cast members Caprioni and Boyens were fired as well for resurfaced tweets. "Bravo and Evolution Media confirmed today that Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni will not be returning to Vanderpump Rules," Bravo wrote in a statement.

During an Instagram live discussion, Stowers mentioned how poorly she was treated as the only black person on the reality show. "There was this article on Daily Mail where there was an African American lady," she recalled. "It was a weird photo, so she looked very light-skinned and had these different, weird tattoos. They showcased her, and I guess this woman was robbing people. And they called the. cops and said it was me. This is like, a true story. I heard this from actually Stassi during an interview."