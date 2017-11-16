Lana Defies WWE With Risky Move After Unfair Match on ‘Total Divas’

CJ “Lana” Perry is not letting herself be taken out of the ring so easily!

After losing a rematch to Trinity “Naomi” Fatu on last week’s episode of Total Divas, the WWE Diva was told by WWE Vice President of Talent Relations Mark Carrano that she would no longer be wrestling due to the direction management was going in.

But this week, Lana finds another possible way to get back in the game. After a photo started circulating on the internet showing Naomi had only pinned one of her shoulders and therefore not won the match, she debates with Natalya “Nattie” Neidhart whether she should use the picture as leverage to get back in the game.

“I don’t want to see you get in trouble for looking like you’re going into business for yourself,” Nattie advises.

“If I get in trouble, I’ll get in trouble. I just want to live with no regrets,” Lana says, ignoring her friend’s advice. “Let’s be honest. There’s Nattie, miss conservative, miss something up her butt, and then there’s me.”

So she sends out a tweet, saying she wants a “FAIR title match” and calling the ref and WWE “cheaters.”

Fans had mixed emotions about the move.

Soon after sending the tweet, Lana gets called into Carrano’s office, where he chides her for sending the tweet, saying that’s not where the organization wants to go “creatively.”

“This is a business, don’t go rogue on us,” he tells a nervous-looking Lana.

“I know this could be really bad, but I have to live with the consequences,” she confesses to the camera.

But it turns out her risk pays off.

“It’s not the end of the world,” Carrano reassures, saying that the creative department is spinning the tweet into a “positive” and planning a rematch title match between Lana and Naomi.

“This is probably a one time only exception…you got lucky,” he tells Lana. “But you’re not gonna do it again.”

Lana, gloating, tells the cameras, “Surprise, surprise, my plan worked. That’s why I’m a risk taker. Ninety-nine percent of the time, it works.”

But when Lana tells Nattie the good news, her fellow Diva is less than pleased, saying she’s frustrated that her friend ignored her advice to begin with.

“Well if you’re getting another match out of it and you didn’t get fired, then it’s a good thing,” Nattie says unenthusiastically.

When Lana storms out of the room in anger, Nattie rolls her eyes.

“There’s not enough vodka for me,” she says.

In the rematch, Lana taps out, losing again to Naomi. But she says it’s all worth it.

“I love wrestling and no one’s gonna stop me from achieving the things that I love,” she says.

Total Divas airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.