Lala Kent Calls out Demi Lovato's 'Super Offensive' Approach to Addiction Recovery

Lala Kent doesn't approve of Demi Lovato's "California sober" approach to recovery. The Vanderpump Rules star, who decided in 2018 to get sober following the death of her father, shared her thoughts on the "Dancing With the Devil" singer's decision to abstain from alcohol but partake in marijuana during Monday's episode of Behind The Velvet Rope with David Yontef.

"I don’t like to judge, but I actually think that that’s super offensive," Kent, 30, said on the podcast. "There are people out there who work their a— off to never take themselves out of reality and to never place themselves in an altered state." The Bravo star continued that many people who struggle with addiction aren't able to operate healthily with that kind of moderation, "So to say that you’re, like, California sober or this type of sober is extremely offensive."

The Give Them Lala author said of her own sobriety journey, "I’ve been in rooms with men and women who have given up everything just to not pick up. You’re not sober if you’re drinking or you’re smoking weed. You are not sober." Kent shared with her fans in March 2019 that she had come to the realization five months prior that she was an "alcoholic," and had begun attending Alcoholics Anonymous meetings that changed her life.

Lovato has struggled with substance abuse and mental health problems over the years, initially attempting to get sober in 2012 before suffering a near-fatal overdose in 2018. Recovering from that overdose, Lovato shared in the Dancing With the Devil documentary in March, they had to find moderation. "I don’t want people to hear that and think they can just go out and try having a drink or smoking a joint. … You shouldn’t be forced to be sober if you’re not ready. You shouldn’t get sober for other people," the pop star explained in the docuseries.

"I think the term I best identify with is 'California sober,'" they further explained on CBS This Morning. "I really don't feel comfortable explaining the parameters of my recovery to people because I don't want anyone to look at my parameters of safety and think that's what works for them. Because it might not."

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357 24/7.