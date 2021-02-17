Demi Lovato Suffered Heart Attack, 3 Strokes During Overdose, 'Dancing With the Devil' Trailer Reveals

✖

The trailer for Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil reveals the extent of the singer's addiction and her medical emergencies. The trailer dropped on Wednesday, shocking many fans with its revelations about the singer's drug overdose and other aspects of her troubled past. Judging by the way these facts are presented, there is much more to come in the full feature.

Lovato herself recounts her near-death experience towards the end of the documentary trailer. She says: "I had three strokes. I had a heart attack. My doctors said that I had five to 10 more minutes." Fans already know that somehow, Lovato came through that crisis and went back into recovery. Still, many are wondering how she survived that harrowing journey, and how much more was kept secret.

"I had so much to say over the past two years, wanting to set the record straight about what it was that happened," Lovato said in the trailer. "Any time that you suppress a part of yourself, it's gonna overflow."

Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil is a four-part docu-series, according to a report by Entertainment Tonight. It is a YouTube Original, and so will only be available YouTube's various apps. The movie features unfiltered interviews with Lovato, her parents, her friends, her sisters and other musical artists who have experienced the dangerous side of fame. That includes Elton John and Christina Aguilera.

Lovato has given a few more details about what the documentary will reveal in a virtual TCA press tour on Wednesday as well. She confirmed what the trailer suggested — that her overdose damaged her vision and left her with brain damage overall.

"I don't drive a car because I have blind spots in my vision," she said, according to ET. "For a long time, [I] had a really hard time reading. Reading was a big deal when I was able to read out of a book, which was two months later because my vision was so blurry. I dealt with a lot of the repercussions and I think they are kind of still there to remind me of what could happen if I ever get into a dark place again. I'm grateful for those reminders but I'm so grateful that I'm someone who didn't have to do a lot of rehabbing. The rehabbing came in the emotional side and the therapeutic side internally. I did a lot of work after that, just not physical."

Fans will get the full story in just over a month now. Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil premieres on Tuesday, March 23, 2021.