‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent Reveals She’s an ‘Alcoholic’

Vandepump Rules star Lala Kent used social media on Sunday to tell her followers that she sees herself as an alcoholic, revealing that she is using Bill Wilson’s Alcoholics Anonymous 12-Step program to get sober.

“Five months ago, I came to the realization that I am an alcoholic,” Kent said in her Stories. “I am now a friend of Bill [Wilson], which you will never know how much this program means to me, has given me new life.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I will never ever preach to anybody, I’ll only speak from my own experiences,” the reality star continued. “I always say if you don’t have to be sober, I wouldn’t recommend it, but me, as someone who does need to be sober, being in my right frame of mind, every single day is truly incredible. When I’m having the roughest day that I could possibly have, I, for once in a very, very long time, see the light at the end of the tunnel. I know that tomorrow, I’m gonna be OK. If I have a bad hour, a bad day, I know, I can see that light, and I’m gonna find it, I’m gonna get to it.”

Kent had previously shared that she was giving up drinking because of a pact with her fiancé, but she revealed on Sunday that that was not true. In December, Kent marked 60 days of sobriety, and that month, she told Cosmopolitan that she had begun self-medicating with weed and alcohol after her father’s death in April 2018.

“I felt like I was falling into a pattern. But I am actually, for real now, completely sober. I’ve never been happier. So I know it’s something I’ll have to deal with on a day-to-day basis, but it’s the right decision for me,” the 29-year-old said. “Not many people shed a light on that. People in my generation… it’s very common. I hope that people can look at my story and just feel a little bit inspired. I’ve learned a lot. And I’m so happy, I hope that I can just share with everybody because my life is just completely different.”

The Bravo star further reflected on her father’s passing in her video on Sunday, saying that “half of me is gone.”

“I’m thinking a lot about my dad today — not different from any other day — and I just feel very, very blessed that I think back on my time that I had with him and there’s no regrets,” she shared, adding that her father would be proud of the steps she’s taken in recent months.

“I’m so grateful that I have this program and that I can mourn him,” Kent said. “The program has allowed me to sit down and remember my dad in a clear frame of mind, and remember what he brought to my life, what he meant to me, what he taught me.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Paul Archuleta