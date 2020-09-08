'KUTWK': E! Issues Statement About End of Landmark Reality Series

✖

A shocker came down on Tuesday when E! announced that its long-running Keeping Up With The Kardashians series would be coming to an end next year. The network will premiere the new season on Sept. 17 and will have one more installment coming out in 2021 to end the series after 20 seasons.

In their statement, the network bid farewell to the “empowering family” after being the home of the family for all of those years. “Along with all of you, we have enjoyed following the intimate moments the family so bravely shared by letting us into their daily lives,” the message read. “While it has been an absolute privilege and we will miss them wholeheartedly, we respect the family's decision to live their lives without our cameras.” Before closing out the statement, the network revealed the details of when fans can expect to see the final two installments and sharing a special thank you to some of the show’s creators and producers, including Ryan Seacrest. E! has been airing the show since its debut in 2007 and along the way, has featured 12 different spin-offs, including the most recent, Flip It Like Disick, which premiered last year.

News of the show’s ending came attached with a joint statement from all of the family members and stars of the series, including their brother Rob Kardashian. Their message to the viewers suggests that the decision to end the show came from their end, calling the whole experience a “very special journey.” They explained how “grateful” they are for all of the years E! stuck with them in airing the show, “We'll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we've met along the way.”

In separate posts, both Kim and Khloe Kardashian, who among the sisters had the most pull in sticking with the show as evidenced by Kourtney expressing her frustrations at times with productions during episodes. In her Instagram post, Kim noted how she “wouldn’t be where I am today” had it not been for the series. Both her and Kourtney expressed their gratitude towards E! and to all those involved in getting the show up and running. Meanwhile, Khloe wrote in a brief message that she’ll be sharing a more detailed farewell message when she’s able to collect all of her thoughts.