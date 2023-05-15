Jeremy Allen White's Ex Speaks out in Wake of Divorce Filing

Addison Timlin, who filed for divorce last week from The Bear's Jeremy Allen White, is speaking candidly about how "f-king hard" it is to be a single mother. In an emotional Mother's Day post, Timlin shared photos of herself with daughters Ezer, 4, and Dolores, 2, whom she shares with her estranged husband.

"Being a single mom is not how I pictured it," Timlin began her lengthy caption. "It is so f-king hard. It is all out covered in s-t crying on the floor kick you in the shins screaming with no sound coming out hard. It's not the natural order of things." Timlin continued that life as a single mom is often "exhausting" and "lonely," especially when it comes to when "something magical happens and you have to tell yourself 'don't forget this' because there's no witness by your side."

"But just like everything with motherhood the lows are demolished by the staggering heights," she continued. "To live with young children is an eyes wide open, wondrous and joyful place to be, it's to be surrounded by a daily expression of their authentic selves and I wonder if without their example I would have been able to do the same."

Timlin wrote as her hope for all mothers that the "expansive, unconditional, without fear or judgment love we offer our children can be turned towards ourselves as much as possible." She wrote, "Knowing what is best for you is easy if you can get quiet enough- doing what is best for you can seem impossible- but it's not." Timlin noted that she was feeling "so peaceful" and "so deeply in love with my children" on her first Mother's Day since the divorce filing, writing that "being a mom is the only thing I've ever wanted and being theirs is just the luckiest most remarkable thing on the planet." She continued, "Doing it alone has given me more strength and more empathy and more tears than anything else in my life ever has."

"So thank you to everyone that has helped me in these last 9 months," Timlin concluded. "The moms who picked my kid up from school in an emergency, play dates that made weekends feel a little less like climbing a small mountain, crying in my car, urgent care centers, frozen 1 and 2, and my little man JJ, Kraft mac and cheese, dry shampoo, ice cream, lollipops, goldfish, pirates booty, pull ups, crocs, soap & water, neighbors, my friends, my family, and if you turned and said to me 'I've got you.' Oof. It feels good. Happy Mother's Day ya'll."

Timlin filed for divorce on May 11, citing their date of separation as Sept. 1, 2022. She and White first met in 2008 and went on to welcome their first child in 2018 before tying the knot in 2019. In December 2020, the pair welcomed their second daughter.