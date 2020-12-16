Kristin Cavallari's Rumored Romance With 'Southern Charm' Star Austen Kroll Sparks Response From Jeff Dye

✖

Kristin Cavallari's drunken dance party with the Southern Charm cast isn't worrying rumored boyfriend Jeff Dye. After the Very Cavallari star, 33, partied with Bravo's Austen Kroll and Craig Conover as well as best friend Justin Anderson this weekend, rumors began to swirl that she and Kroll could be more than friends, as their antics occurred just days after his ex-girlfriend Madison LeCroy revealed they were no longer together.

Cavallari, who split from husband Jay Cutler in April, has been spotted packing on the PDA with Dye since October, most recently taking a trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico with the comedian earlier this month. Dye seems to be hinting he wasn't exactly concerned over Cavallari's friendship with Kroll, nor her dancing on his shoulders on Instagram Live, sending out a cheeky tweet Wednesday after the reality stars' romance rumors made headlines.

He wishes. 😉 — Jeff Dye (@JeffDye) December 16, 2020

Cavallari also addressed the rumors on her Instagram Story Tuesday, writing simply, "I didn’t realize I wasn’t allowed to have FRIENDS that are guys." The Southern Charm stars revealed on their Instagram Story Sunday that they had traveled to Nashville to record their first guest for their upcoming podcast, Pillows N' Beer, teasing that Cavallari may be the star taking to the mic for the show's 2021 debut. "My apologies for the Instagram lives last night. new rule: my phone should be locked up when i drink," Anderson wrote on Instagram Monday after the Live made headlines, tagging Conover, Cavallari and Kroll. "This 2020 friendship is one for the books."

Kroll's trip to Music City came just days after LeCroy shared she had split with her Bravo co-star after seeing his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. "I just feel like he never took it seriously," she told PEOPLE. "For me, that was just selfish. I thought that if we were going to be in this tight-knit relationship, we should have gone through [quarantine] together. Instead, he continued to party."

As for Dye and the Uncommon James founder, a source told PEOPLE in October that the pair is taking things "super slow" as she focuses on son Camden, 8, son Jaxon, 6, and daughter Saylor, 4, amid her divorce. "It's new, but they've been talking for a while," the source said at the time. "It's not serious. Kristin has her kids and is going through a divorce, and family is still her priority. Jeff is a super cool and funny guy who makes her laugh. She's having fun but taking it super slow."