Kristin Cavallari Dances on a Table With 'Southern Charm' Cast Members

Kristin Cavallari is embracing some Southern Charm! The Very Cavallari star partied over the weekend with stars of the Bravo show, Craig Conover and Austen Kroll, as they visited her new home in the Nashville area amid her divorce from husband Jay Cutler. Conover and Kroll flew in from their homes in Charleston, South Carolina, Sunday to record the first episode of their Pillows N' Beer podcast, launching in January 2021, they revealed on their Instagram Stories, teasing a guest "y'all will be very excited to hear from."

Hours later, Kroll shared a video to his Story with Conover, Cavallari, her best friend and hairstylist Justin Anderson and his fiancé Austin "Scoot" Rhodes in a car, singing along to Carly Rae Jepsen's "Call Me Maybe." Anderson would share Monday a group photo of the friends out to dinner, writing, "My apologies for the instagram lives last night. New rule: my phone should be locked up when i drink. this 2020 friendship is one for the books," also adding a shot of the crew in the elevator on his Stories captioned, "When the right squad finds each other."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by J U S T I N⚓A N D E R S O N (@justinanderson)

Sunday night ended up being a crossover to remember for reality TV fans, as Conover, Cavallari, Kroll and Anderson sang and danced to Taylor Swift's "Mean," with the Laguna Beach star dancing sexily on a table before being lifted up onto Kroll's shoulders. "jk jk never apologize for good times," Anderson captioned the footage, adding a peace sign emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by J U S T I N⚓A N D E R S O N (@justinanderson)

While some of Cavallari's followers speculated that there could be something romantic going on with The Hills alum and one of the Southern Charm stars, the Uncommon James founder was spotted just last week packing on some serious PDA with comedian Jeff Dye in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. A source close to Cavallari told PEOPLE in October that she and Dye are taking things "super slow" as she focuses on son Camden, 8, son Jaxon, 6, and daughter Saylor, 4, amid her divorce from Cutler.

"It's new, but they've been talking for a while," the source said at the time. "It's not serious. Kristin has her kids and is going through a divorce, and family is still her priority. Jeff is a super cool and funny guy who makes her laugh. She's having fun but taking it super slow."