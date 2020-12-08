Kristin Cavallari and Jeff Dye Pack on the PDA on Mexico Getaway

✖

Kristin Cavallari and Jeff Dye couldn't keep their hands off of one another during a PDA-filled trip to Mexico that came just days after the Laguna Beach alum refused to answer a question about the status of her relationship with the comedian. In photos published by TMZ Monday, a neon bikini-clad Cavallari locks lips with Dye, who in other photos comfortably wraps his arms around her from behind.

The pair were first spotted together getting cozy in Chicago in October, then again in Nashville, but haven't made any public comments about their steamy fling. The two have kept up a flirty repartee on social media, however, leading to questions about the comedian from fans during Cavallari's tipsy Thanksgiving Q&A session with best friend Justin Anderson.

The Very Cavallari star expertly dodged a question about Dye when she was asked about "dating the comedian," as Anderson jumped in pretending the question was about him, responding in Cavallari's place, "No, we're just good friends actually." Also during the Q&A, Cavallari said she was "accepting applications" for a new boyfriend when asked if she was single.

The Hills alum was previously married to former NFL player Jay Cutler, with whom she shares son Camden, 8, son Jaxon, 6, and daughter Saylor, 4. The former couple married in 2013 and announced in April that they were separating after nearly a decade together. "We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of," the two wrote in a joint statement to Instagram at the time. "This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family."

Dye has kept coy about his connection to Cavallari as well, writing on Instagram after the two were first linked, "Some women like hot guys, some women like funny guys. don’t be salty," and adding a shrug emoji. A source close to the two confirmed to PEOPLE at the time that the Uncommon James founder was taking whatever feelings she had for Dye "super slow" while focusing on her kids during the tough time.

"It's new, but they've been talking for a while," the source said in October. "It's not serious. Kristin has her kids and is going through a divorce, and family is still her priority. Jeff is a super cool and funny guy who makes her laugh. She's having fun but taking it super slow."