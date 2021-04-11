Kristin Cavallari Responds to Rumors She's Joining 'Southern Charm'

✖

Kristin Cavallari might be friends with members of the Southern Charm cast, but she has no interest in joining the Bravo reality TV series. Craig Conover, who stars on the show, said he hoped the former Very Cavallari star would appear on the show, but Cavallari ruled that out. Cavallari, 34, and Conover, 32, became friends last year when they met up in Nashville.

"They say, ‘Never say never,’ but I can confidently say I’m never going to do Southern Charm," Cavallari firmly told Us Weekly Saturday. "I love Craig. I don't know! I don't know why he was saying that stuff." She later told the outlet she is "never doing" Southern Charm.

The "stuff" Cavallari was referring to were comments Conover made to Us Weekly earlier this month. He said he hoped Cavallari would appear on Southern Charm, possibly when he opens his Sewing Down South flagship store in Charleston, South Carolina. "I hope so. It’s not ruled out at all," Conover said on April 1. “If they’re at the party, then yeah. I think some of our friends from the past six months, you’ll get to see a decent amount of them, which will be really fun.”

Late last year, Cavallari, Conover, and Southern Charm co-star Austen Kroll became friends when they met in Nashville. She noticed the two were in Music City just as she was going back there. "She slid into Craig’s DMs and was like, ‘I’m coming into town,’ so we all went to dinner," Kroll said on Watch What Happens Live. "We all kinda hit it off. We wanted to go and visit them, and we did. We all get along so well." There were even rumors of a romance between Cavallari and Kroll, but Cavallari shot that down. (Cavallari is now reportedly dating Jeff Dye.)

However, Cavallari will be appearing on an upcoming episode of The Hills: New Beginnings Season 2. She was spotted filming an episode with Brody Jenner in February. "I had such a great time," the Uncommon James founder told Us Weekly. There was "no drama" behind the scenes and she was "really happy" to do it.

This does seem like it will be a one-off thing though, as Cavallari enjoys life outside reality television now. After three seasons of Very Cavallari, she chose to end it after she and ex-husband Jay Cutler split. Cavallari and Cutler share three children, Camden, 8, Jaxon, 6, and Saylor, 5. "A lot of stress came from that show,” she told Us Weekly of the E! Network series. “I mean, a lot of great came from it too. And I really had the time of my life, but actually, I’m more of a homebody... So no, I’m more than happy to have my life be private.”