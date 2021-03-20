Kristin Cavallari and Jeff Dye Refute Break up Reports in Very Public Display

✖

The rumors that Kristin Cavallari and Jeff Dye's relationship is over were greatly exaggerated, at least based on new photos of the couple that surfaced on Saturday. Cavallari, 34, and Dye, 38, were seen in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico this week and were seen kissing in two photos The Daily Mail published. The couple has been dating for about five months, but rumors they broke up surfaced this week.

The new photos show the couple enjoying the sun at an upscale resort in Mexico, with Cavallari wearing a black bikini and Dye in swim trunks. This is the second time the two have been seen in Mexico, as they were seen at a resort in Baja California last fall. They were first linked in October 2020, when photos of them kissing in Chicago surfaced.

Sources told multiple outlets on Wednesday and Thursday that the couple broke up. One source told E! News distance was an issue, as Cavallari lives in Nashville while Dye, a comedian, is based in Los Angeles. "It was never that serious to begin with," an insider said. "She was having fun." An Us Weekly source echoed this, claiming the two "were never officially together" and Cavallari is focused on "building" her Uncommon James brand.

Another source told Us Weekly in February that Cavallari was "just hanging out" with Dye. "They’re enjoying each other’s company [and] having fun. That’s it,” the second source said at the time. “They’re really just getting to know one another and seeing where things go... If they do decide to one day become official, people will know for sure.”

Cavallari's Uncommon James is headquartered in Nashville. She shares three children with ex-husband Jay Cutler, Camden, 8, Jaxon, 6, and Saylor, 5. The reality TV star shot to fame on The Hills and most recently starred in Very Cavallari for E! Network. The series only ran three seasons, as Cavallari chose to end it after she and Cutler split. During the divorce proceedings, Cavallari filed to have Cutler dropped from her legal name.

"As I start this new chapter in my life, I have decided not to continue with Very Cavallari," Cavallari wrote on Instagram in May 2020. "I’ve absolutely loved my time filming and am so grateful to E! Entertainment for making this journey possible. To the fans: I can’t thank you enough for all your support and for keeping up with me all of these years. I love you guys."