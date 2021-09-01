Chase Rice: Meet Kristin Cavallari's New Boyfriend in Wake of Jay Cutler Divorce

✖

Kristin Cavallari's reported new romance with Chase Rice is shining a new spotlight on the country star as his career rises to new heights. News broke Tuesday that the Laguna Beach alum had moved on and was casually dating Rice following her divorce last year from Jay Cutler. Rice, whose latest single "Drinkin' Beer. Talkin' God. Amen." hit No. 1 on the Billboard country music charts earlier this month, was previously romantically linked to The Bachelor's Victoria Fuller, even stirring up drama on the series when performing during Fuller's date with Peter Weber.

The former Survivor: Nicaragua runner-up may have broken into the spotlight with reality TV, but quickly made a name for himself in the country music world, even co-writing the diamond-certified single "Cruise" for Florida Georgia Line. Rice released his latest record, titled The Album, at the end of May, telling Taste of Country that the COVID-19 pandemic gave him a whole new perspective in life.

Rice remembered praying before the pandemic for "some real" in his life, as he "truly didn't know what was real anymore." He continued, "How do I calm this down? How do I get people around me that aren't just there because of the music?" Having spent lockdown with close friends, he said there would be a whole new person on stage at the NBA arena Blessed & Free Tour, where he'll join Kane Brown. "You are not going to see the artist up there anymore," he said. "You are going to see me. And I don't know what that's going to look like or how it's going to be taken, but it's going to be me, whether you like it or not."

Cavallari has yet to address reports of her dating Rice, whom she reportedly met through a mutual friend in their Nashville circle. Last month, she shut down rumors she was involved in a "love triangle" with Southern Charm's Craig Conover and Summer House's Paige DeSorbo. "There's a little something that I feel like I should clear up. I do not feel like I owe anybody an explanation, normally I don't comment on this stuff, however, these rumors have been going on for about a year now," she said on her Instagram Story, saying that the rumors were "not true." She continued, "I'm not dating anybody, I haven't dated anybody in a few months."