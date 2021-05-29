Jay Cutler Has Major Demand Amid Kristin Cavallari Divorce

✖

It's been some time since Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari parted ways. But, as TMZ noted, there's been a hold-up of the pair's divorce due to one of Cutler's demands. According to the publication, the former football player is seeking a piece of Cavallari's company, Uncommon James.

Cutler and Cavallari's divorce proceedings are reportedly taking longer because of the former athlete's request about his estranged wife's company, according to sources that are said to be close to the pair. He is reportedly seeking a 50 percent stake in Uncommon James, Cavallari's jewelry and apparel line that she launched in 2017. Cutler wants half of Cavallari's company as she launched it back when they were still married. However, the Hills star has a different view of the situation.

As for how Cavallari reportedly feels about her estranged husband's request, she does not believe that he is owed anything from Uncommon James. According to sources, Cavallari says that Cutler did not put any of his own money into her business venture. The reality star claims that she funded Uncommon James on her own. As a result, she does not believe that Cutler is entitled to a 50 percent ownership of the business.

TMZ noted that Cutler and Cavallari's divorce proceedings did reach a contentious point in 2020. However, the two were able to work things out and agree to 50/50 custody of their three children, Camden, Saylor, and Jaxon. In September 2020, Cavallari even opened up about the status of her relationship with her estranged husband, telling PEOPLE that they were in a good place. She explained that the two tried to make their marriage work for some time before they announced their split. While decided to divorce was the "hardest decision" Cavallari had to make, she and Cutler do have a positive relationship particularly as far as co-parenting is concerned.

"I still care so much about him and talk to him almost every day," she told the outlet. "We have three kids together. He's going to be in my life forever." Cavallari and Cutler originally shared that they split back in April 2020. At the time, they released a joint statement that read, in part, "We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family."