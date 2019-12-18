Kristin Cavallari Says Having Her Own Reality Show Is ‘a Lot Harder’ Than Being on ‘The Hills’ (Exclusive)

Season 3 of Very Cavallari premieres in just a few weeks, marking Kristin Cavallari‘s third official go-round on a show that’s almost solely focused on her. She first started out on reality TV back in 2004 on Laguna Beach before joining The Hills, both of which featured ensemble casts and drama that was never hard to come by. Now, it’s Cavallari’s job to provide the entertainment, something she told PopCulture.com isn’t always easy.

“It’s a lot harder,” she said with a laugh at the NASCAR Awards in Nashville this month. “There’s this pressure that, probably I just put on myself, to come up with storylines.”

Very Cavallari chronicles Cavallari’s career and jewelry business, Uncommon James, as well as her personal life with husband Jay Cutler and their three kids. The 32-year-old explained that while she knows what makes good television from her years on MTV, the circumstances of her life have changed, leading to the occasional struggle when it comes to content.

“I really don’t think my life is that interesting and so it’s kind of like banging my head against a wall, like, ‘Okay, what can I do, because I know what goes into making a good TV show, but I’m also a mom and a wife now and I can’t do the things I used to do back in the day,’” she said. “It’s kind of a fine line, so it’s hard, to be honest.”

Season 3 of Very Cavallari premieres on Jan. 9, and according to its star, viewers can expect some major drama right off the bat.

“It starts with quite a bang,” Cavallari revealed. “Unfortunately, for me, you see a fallout with a girlfriend and it’s a very heart-breaking thing, but, deciding to do a reality TV show, I’ve decided I wanted to put everything out there and that’s what I was really going through in my life.”

“To put it out there, of course, now seeing the episodes and everything it’s almost like reliving it, so I’d say that this season is very real, it’s very authentic and it’s also a lot of fun too,” the mom of three continued. “There’s a lot of fun, exciting adventure on it as well, so I’m excited about this season.”

Very Cavallari premieres Thursday, Jan. 9 on E!

