Kristin Cavallari Jay Cutler Are Divorcing, and Fans Think Love Is Dead
Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler's relationship is officially no more. The couple, who have been together for 10 years (married for seven years this coming June), revealed a joint statement on their respective Instagram accounts on Sunday stating they were getting a divorce. In the couple's explanation, they simply cited that they "grew apart."
"With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce," the pair wrote. "We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family."
View this post on Instagram
Fans of the Very Cavallari couple were totally shocked at the news, being as their had become fan-favorites in the reality TV community. Many wondered what happened, what would happen to their three children and if they would still make the beloved E! series. Others even wondering if the former NFL quarterback has a plans to return on reality TV elsewhere.
nobody talk to me i need the entire day to recover from hearing the news that kristin cavallari and jay cutler are getting divorced pic.twitter.com/nDVQLHoU8r— kathleen (@kathleen_hanley) April 26, 2020
Jay Cutler should be the next Bachelor. If you disagree we are not friends.— Dan Hermle (@DanHermleMTV) April 26, 2020
If Jay Cutler's divorce means he won't be on reality tv anymore... my week is ruined.— Courtney Cox (@coxcourtney) April 26, 2020
The Jay Cutler/ Kristen Cavallari news is hitting me harder than I thought it would.. pic.twitter.com/Uq3BDN83pk— Samantha Master (@slb553) April 26, 2020
Mourning Kristen Cavallari and Jay Cutler's marriage today— Kelsey (@btchinthekitch) April 26, 2020
We should've know Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari were heading for trouble when he agreed to do the reality show. That's the celebrity equivalent of having another kid to try to save the marriage— Charlotte Wilder (@TheWilderThings) April 26, 2020
I refuse to believe Jay and Kristin are actually getting a divorce. No.— Two Bird Carl (0-0-1 Wank Battle) (@barstoolcarl) April 26, 2020
Kristin Cavallari just announced she's getting a divorce, and I GASPED AS IF IT WAS SOMEONE I KNEW SPLITTING UP.— Sami Main, CLC (@samimain) April 26, 2020