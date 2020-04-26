Kristin Cavallari Jay Cutler Are Divorcing, and Fans Think Love Is Dead

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler's relationship is officially no more. The couple, who have been together for 10 years (married for seven years this coming June), revealed a joint statement on their respective Instagram accounts on Sunday stating they were getting a divorce. In the couple's explanation, they simply cited that they "grew apart."

"With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce," the pair wrote. "We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari) on Apr 26, 2020 at 10:11am PDT

Fans of the Very Cavallari couple were totally shocked at the news, being as their had become fan-favorites in the reality TV community. Many wondered what happened, what would happen to their three children and if they would still make the beloved E! series. Others even wondering if the former NFL quarterback has a plans to return on reality TV elsewhere.