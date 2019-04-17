Bobby Bones Flirts With Ex Kelly Henderson in Spicy ‘Very Cavallari’ Clip

Bobby Bones and Very Cavallari star Kelly Henderson may have called things off romantically, but it’s clear there’s still a spark between the two.

In a clip from Sunday’s all-new episode of the E! reality show, Kristin Cavallari‘s best friend reconnects with her former flame, as she preps the country radio host for a book cover photo shoot. It’s definitely a little weird between the two, Henderson confesses, working with him as a stylist and not his girlfriend.

“We were kind of loosely dating,” she explains to the camera. “We had this amazing chemistry and connection, and we still do. But once we decided to start working together, it’s always been a big thing for me — I’m not going to date a client.”

Bones leans into the weird situation, asking Henderson as she does his hair and makeup how things are going in her romantic life, even offering to be a “consultant” in screening her dates.

“I did meet this one guy … like yesterday, and we’ve been messaging,” she tells him, teasing when he asks what celebrity the new guy looks like, “Someone really hot.”

“Talking to Bobby about dating is kind of awkward,” she confesses later. “It’s like that awkward thing when you’re like, we were doing this, and now I’m telling you how to do this with someone else.”

The Dancing With the Stars winner doesn’t seem to think very highly of Henderson’s new guy, telling her, “There’s a reason that we’re in our mid-30s and we don’t have anyone. You just have to look at our histories. We’ve had many, many relationships that haven’t worked, so we can plan on many, many more that don’t as well.”

Henderson hypothesizes of Bones’ advice, “I mean, ultimately, I just think he wants me to be happy and find a good guy, but he might be a little jealous too. I don’t know, could be some of that.”

The American Idol mentor makes his intentions even muddier when he half-jokingly asks Henderson, “You ever think about dating me again?”

It’s clear the exchange flusters Henderson, who teases, “Nope. I don’t date my clients.”

Very Cavallari airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on E!

