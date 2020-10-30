Are Kourtney Kardashian and Ex Scott Disick Back Together After Sister Kim's 40th Birthday Bash?

✖

Kourtney Kardashian and ex-boyfriend Scott Disick appeared together in several photos from Kim Kardashian West's 40th birthday party earlier this week, sparking new speculation about their relationship status. However, a source told E! News Thursday they are not romantically involved. The two were together for a decade before breaking up in 2015, and they are parents to three children, Mason, 10, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 5.

The former couple has "come a long way," the source told E! News. "They definitely have had their ups and downs over the last decade, but are now closer than ever. They call each other ‘best friends.' They have truly figured out a way to co-parent that is best for them and have a good routine going." The insider said they are "bonded for life" as parents of three children and are dedicated to having a smooth relationship for their sake.

Scott has been in a "good place recently," and Kardashian "has been enjoying spending time with him," the insider explained. "When he's in a good place, they have the most fun and she wants to be around him. She thinks he's the funniest person and will always have a place in her heart for him."

Disick and Sofia Richie broke up for good in May after almost three years together. Recently, he and Kardashian have exchanged flirty messages on Instagram, which sparked reconciliation rumors. On Wednesday, Disick posted a photo of him and Kardashian looking out at the sunset from a beach, with Kardashian leaning on his shoulder. "Working on my night moves," he wrote in the caption. Later, Kardashian shared photos from a scenic bike ride they took together, with the simple caption, "selfie selfie." Fans flooded both posts' comments sections, seeking clarity on where their relationship stands.

Kardashian and Disick's photos this week were published after her younger sister Kim sparked a wave of controversy with photos from the private island bash she organized for her 40th birthday. The pictures showed Kim, Kardashian, their family, and closest friends close together and without face masks as they partied together. Many felt the photos were tone-deaf during the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed over 228,000 Americans and left millions of others without jobs. "After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time," Kim wrote in one widely-mocked tweet that inspired a meme.